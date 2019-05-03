Qatar: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Send Delegations to Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Doha

What Happened: Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have sent official delegations to the 16th ministerial meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Doha, Middle East Monitor reported May 2.

Why It Matters: The visit by Saudi and Bahraini delegations to Qatar could indicate warming ties between Doha and other Arab states after they initiated a blockade against the country in June 2017.

Background: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman suggested in 2018 that the blockade against Qatar could last much longer, although some Emirati ports decided in early 2019 to ease some trade restrictions on Doha.

