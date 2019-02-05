An Arrest at Apple Shows How Corporate Spies Worm Their Way Into the System

When Apple security confronted Chen, they found that his personal cellphone contained around 100 photos taken inside the company's secure facility — a violation of the firm's security policy. Subsequent investigation also discovered that his laptop featured hundreds of other photos of sensitive information that he had photographed on his computer monitor. It is unclear whether Chen had downloaded the images directly from the phone to the computer using a cable, or if he sent the images from his office to an email address, text account or cloud location before deleting the original pictures from his phone. Using such a method would allow an employee to send photos outside the workspace without keeping them on the phone, reducing the possibility that authorities would apprehend the employee in possession of incriminating photos. In Chen's case, however, he appears to have engaged in sloppy tradecraft by keeping the photos on his personal computer. (It is unclear at this point if he ever sent them elsewhere.) As a result, those photos will now provide ample evidence against him in court.

Updating the Tradecraft

Perhaps one of the biggest differences in the Chen and Zhang cases is that the latter succeeded in downloading over 20 gigabytes of technical specifications and other proprietary data from restricted Apple databases. Zhang subsequently transferred the data without authorization to his wife's computer shortly before resigning from the company. Reviews of logs and surveillance footage also demonstrated that Zhang had removed hardware, including a server and circuit boards, from his laboratory.

Chen, by contrast, is accused of using an external hard drive to make a complete copy of the contents of his work laptop — something that we have seen intelligence officers request in other corporate espionage cases.

According to complaint against Chen, Apple uses software to carefully limit access to its restricted databases (likely the ones Zhang downloaded from), as well as to monitor who is viewing them. Apple may have implemented stricter controls as a result of the Zhang case, or perhaps the company had just become more vigilant following the revelations that Zhang had succeeded in downloading so much protected data.

Indeed, given that Chen — who had access to some of the protected databases in line with his job responsibilities — took photos of information displayed on his computer monitor using his smartphone, it appears that he was either unable to download the necessary critical data or was afraid of doing so due to internal controls. In the end, the changes to company security procedures in the wake of the Zhang case apparently altered Chen's access to information, thereby forcing him to resort to the comparatively low-tech solution of snapping photos of data displayed on his computer monitor.

Whipping out a camera to take photos of sensitive documents in the workplace is old-school espionage tradecraft. During the Cold War, generations of agents recruited by intelligence agencies in both the East and West used miniature Minox cameras smuggled into their workplaces to capture classified documents. That, however, was only half the battle: In such operations, the agents then had to smuggle the exposed film out of the workplace in a variety of clever ways — using everything from hidden compartments in lipstick tubes to hollowed-out shoe heels.