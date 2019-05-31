China: Beijing's Latest Trade War Salvo Takes Aim at Foreign Firms

What Happened

With U.S. tariffs weighing down its economy and hamstringing its major tech companies, China followed the veiled threats it issued earlier in the week to restrict the export of rare-earth elements with the revelation of another retaliatory option in its trade war with the United States. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce on May 31 said China is creating a list of "unreliable entities" that would include foreign companies it considers damaging to the interests of Chinese firms. The list, akin to the U.S. Commerce Department's Entity List that enabled the United States to blacklist Huawei Technologies, would allow Chinese authorities to target foreign companies, organizations and individuals that they find either don't obey market rules or violate contracts, or have blocked or cut off Chinese companies from suppliers for noncommercial reasons. Neither the scope of the list nor specific measures that might be taken against those that land on it were disclosed, but the ministry said details will be announced "soon."

Why It Matters

The vague nature of the ministry's statement leaves open the possibility that the Chinese government will have wide latitude to take action against foreign companies operating in China. Given the implicit connection to the U.S. blacklist of Huawei, the list of unreliable entites would allow Chinese authorities to restrict market access, block business contracts or use other means to hit out at companies following the U.S. directive to no longer supply components and services to Huawei. Huawei's U.S. vendors that could be included on the Chinese list include Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Intel Corp., Qualcomm, Broadcom Inc. and Xilinx Inc., in addition to Japanese and German companies. Still, given China's high reliance on foreign chipmakers as it develops its indigenous tech sector, Beijing would likely take only selective action on a case-by-case basis rather than institute an outright ban on the listed firms. Creating the list and penalizing those on it, meanwhile, would serve to remind foreign companies to think twice before cutting off other Chinese tech firms that may land on a U.S. blacklist. After all, Huawei is not the only Chinese company under the gun. Washington has also considered moving against Chinese dronemaker DJI and surveillance firm Hikvision Digital Technology. Other companies at risk of Chinese retaliation would be those that acquiesce to U.S. pressure to limit or decide to cut their partnerships with Huawei or ZTE on a 5G rollout. This would open the possibility that entities in Japan and Australia would be affected, in addition to those in Europe that could choose to cut ties with Huawei.