Iran: Tehran Takes Another Provocative Step Away From the Nuclear Deal

What Happened

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced Nov. 5 that beginning on Nov. 6, Iran would begin injecting uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges at the country's underground Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant in a further move away from the limits set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name for the Iran nuclear deal. Rouhani characterized this move, like the previous three steps Iran has taken to exceed the limits on nuclear development it committed to under the nuclear deal, as reversible. From here, Iran has set another 60-day deadline for Europe to act to ease sanctions pressure, warning that it could choose to take another step away from the deal after it passes in early January. It appears likely to do so unless, in Rouhani's words, Iran receives economic relief in the form of eased financial and energy sanctions. France, which remains a signatory of the JCPOA, condemned Iran's actions but added it would wait until the next assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) before deciding a course of action.

Why It Matters

By increasing its uranium enrichment activities, Iran is making a deliberate, calculated move to retaliate against increasingly tough sanctions. Moves like this risk drawing European powers concerned about proliferation closer to the U.S. position on Iran, and open a greater risk of Israeli military action against Iran's nuclear facilities. Fordow, which is hardened against attack, is an especially sensitive location — more so than the Natanz nuclear facility — because it's more difficult for international observers to access or monitor. Injecting uranium gas into its advanced centrifuges will allow Iran to more quickly build up a stockpile of enriched uranium. This fits Tehran's established pattern of the past year of building its capacity to more quickly enrich uranium without actually taking steps to refine its uranium supply to a higher enrichment level. The Iranians are also seeking to put into operation advanced generation centrifuges that could allow them to significantly reduce the breakout time to refine enough highly enriched uranium to produce a weapon.