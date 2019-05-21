The Remarkable Consistency of Canada's Foreign Policy

At a victory rally on election night 2015, the leader of Canada's Liberal Party, Justin Trudeau, invoked one of the country's greatest statesmen, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, by promising a future of "Sunny Ways." At the time, Trudeau's epithet seemed appropriate. Following nine years of rule by the Conservative Party and Stephen Harper, during which Canada had suffered a series of setbacks to its usually positive international reputation, Trudeau's upbeat language and media appeal appeared to offer a welcome change of direction.

Immediately upon taking office, the new Liberal government set about trying to restore Canada's international image. However, with five months to go before a new general election in October, the shine appears to have come off. A growing movement on the political right — apparently fueled by a mix of grievances — has manifest both electorally in six out of 10 provincial governments and in the form of a high-profile Canadian "yellow vest" movement. Moreover, an ongoing scandal involving alleged political interference in the judiciary has cost the government two widely respected ministers and tarnished Trudeau's image.

Canada's Place in the World

In terms of Canada's place in the world, initial optimism about the Liberal government's impact has also been tempered by experience. Trudeau's honeymoon period was characterized by a so-called bromance with U.S. President Barack Obama and global acclaim following Canada's welcome of Syrian refugees. More recently, however, Ottawa has been buffeted by more powerful states. For example, after Canada called out human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh responded with a series of high-profile, albeit mostly symbolic, retaliatory measures.

Similarly, Ottawa found itself the target of Chinese hostility following its arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver airport, based on a U.S. request. China responded by curbing agricultural imports from Canada and using its judiciary to clamp down on Canadians in its territory. Further, since Donald Trump's election to the White House in 2016, cross-border relations have soured. Though Trudeau's first visit to Washington was seen as a relatively successful charm offensive, subsequent disagreements over trade, particularly relating to the renegotiation of NAFTA, led to tensions and an embarrassing public spat.

However, it is unlikely that any other Canadian government would have pursued a significantly different international agenda. Indeed, while there are some differences between the two main political party's foreign policies, Canada's global role has been remarkably consistent for decades. This is because, for Canadian foreign policymakers, geopolitical concerns rule. In other words, given Canada's proximity to the world's only superpower, Ottawa's primary focus is always its relationship with Washington.

Lopsided Interdependence

To be sure, the Conservative and Liberal parties make efforts to sell their approaches as different. For example, under the Harper administration, the government shunned international organizations like the United Nations and propagated an almost Manichean worldview, while the current government's position — articulated by Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in a speech to Parliament in 2017 — embraces multilateralism in the face of threats to it from across the globe. However, in practice, since just before World War II, Canada has prioritized its relationship with the United States.