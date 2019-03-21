Saudi Arabia, Morocco: Riyadh Sets Out to Bury the Hatchet With Rabat

One of the westernmost countries in the Arab world, Morocco is far from the Arabian Peninsula, yet even Rabat is finding that the Gulf Cooperation Council's internal tug of war is never far away. On March 20, Saudi King Salman phoned Moroccan King Mohammed VI to discuss the ties between their monarchies — the two largest in the Arab world. According to the Saudi media, the pair discussed ways to improve the relationship, the economic component of which largely comprises energy imports from Saudi Arabia, bilateral tourism and Saudi investment in Morocco. The countries' political relationship, however, has hit a rough patch in recent years, as Rabat has refused to fall into line with Riyadh's regional policies. Most significantly, the Maghrebi country has insisted on remaining on the fence on Saudi Arabia's campaign to isolate Qatar. In fact, King Salman's call comes a week after Morocco's national energy regulator announced that Qatar Petroleum — Qatar's national oil company — had entered an agreement to farm into 13 offshore exploration blocks in the country.

A Wounded Relationship

For the last two years, Saudi Arabia's relationship with Morocco has become complicated. Riyadh had entertained hopes that Rabat would reduce its economic and political ties with Doha by toeing the Saudi line on regional affairs, but Morocco instead refused to take a side. King Mohammed VI, in fact, even chose to visit Doha on an official trip in 2017 instead. Morocco was also one of the few Arab countries that did not firmly back Saudi Arabia after Saudi operatives killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last October. What's more, Rabat opportunistically withdrew its forces involved with the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

Morocco's decisions have not been without repercussion. Last year, Saudi Arabia voted against Morocco's bid to host the 2026 World Cup, while King Salman also declined to take his annual holiday in the country, which typically boosts Saudi spending in the Moroccan tourism sector, particularly around the Saudi palace in Tangier. In 2016, Saudi Arabia also promised $22 billion in investment in Morocco's military, but it is unclear how much money it has delivered over the last two years. And just last month, Saudi news network Al-Arabiya aired a documentary suggesting that the Algerian-backed Polisario Front had legitimate claims to Western Sahara, a territory that Morocco controls. As a result, Rabat withdrew its ambassador to Riyadh.