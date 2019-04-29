Why Business as Usual May Soon Change in Saudi Arabia

Another initiative, the "Sakani" housing program, aims to enable 70 percent of Saudis to own homes by 2030. But the top-down administration of the program through the Housing Ministry leaves it susceptible to waste and mismanagement. The structure also increases risks that implementation will not always align with local needs: Distant, often unaccountable bureaucrats often impose requirements that don't solve the issues at hand. The program provides neither guarantees about the quality of housing to be provided nor whether it will be located in places Saudis actually want to work. In addition, there's no mechanism to ensure that people buying homes would be able to make payments in the long term — and that the government doesn't end up on the hook in the event of a future real estate downturn.

While the kingdom has set goals for improving the quality of life for Saudi citizens, they are ill-defined and difficult to measure. Accountability for meeting the goals falls to centralized officials who may not have a full understanding of local quality-of-life issues. This also makes outcomes susceptible to data manipulation by those same bureaucrats. Furthermore, similar state-directed quality-of-life programs instituted by smaller countries, like the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have failed to show success. The scale of the effort in Saudi Arabia would be much larger, making requirements even more complex and success even more difficult to achieve.