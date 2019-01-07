The World's Oil Producers Prepare for a New Era of Low Prices

Saudi Arabia Unfazed

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responded to falling oil prices by promising to reduce subsidies and institute significant austerity measures in 2015, when the country's budget deficit peaked at $97.9 billion. Riyadh also launched the Vision 2030 plan in April 2016 to increase the kingdom's revenue from non-oil streams, to boost the private sector and to diversify the economy away from a dependence on oil exports. Although Riyadh has seen success with some Vision 2030 goals (non-oil revenue rose from 115 billion riyals in 2014 to 287 billion riyals ($76.5 billion) in 2018), it has struggled to entice foreign investment and to jump-start the private sector. Both goals lie at the heart of Vision 2030.

To pick up the slack, Riyadh has had to fall back on its long-standing economic strategy: make the necessary investments on its own or resort to its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, to pay for domestic projects. Lower oil prices put the desert kingdom in a bind. It cannot make the necessary adjustments to quickly stimulate the private sector or attract investment, even though it must shore up its domestic economy since the crown prince remains under global pressure after the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi Arabia's budget for 2019 aims to do the latter. Riyadh is planning not only to introduce its highest budget ever but also to boost capital spending by 20 percent, meaning it needs an oil price of about $90 per barrel to break even. But because the kingdom wishes to maintain its spending plans despite low oil prices, Riyadh will likely continue to rack up debt at a significant pace.

Russia's Many Headaches

Like Saudi Arabia, Russia suffered some significant pain in 2014 and 2015 as prices declined. Moreover, Moscow opted to continue floating the ruble on international currency markets, causing it to substantially weaken as oil prices fell. For Russia, this decision has had contrasting ramifications. While it did make imports more expensive and force the Kremlin to rely more on borrowing and reserve withdrawals to plug budget holes, it also boosted non-oil exports, since the weakened ruble made Russian agriculture and industrial goods more competitive. Moscow also adopted a wise approach to rising oil prices by avoiding the temptation to implement an expansionary budget; instead, it took any oil revenue above $40 per barrel and deposited it in a rainy-day fund or used it to reduce its deficit. It has also pursued more comprehensive reform efforts at home, increasing its value added tax from 18 percent to 20 percent for the 2019 budget and continuing austerity measures, which led to a small budget surplus last year.

A lower oil price will certainly result in a budget deficit for Russia, but low prices are just one of many concerns for its economy. Washington continues to expand its sanctions against the Kremlin in a number of fields, even threatening measures against Russian energy pipelines, such as Nord Stream 2, which would jeopardize aspects of Moscow's long-term economic strategy. For the past five years, Moscow has emphasized reducing its economic dependence on the West by expanding economic ties to Asia, but the move has ultimately provided Russia with little succor due to the downturn in Asian markets amid the U.S.-China trade war.

Iran's Worst Nightmare

Perhaps no country will feel the pinch from lower prices as much as Iran. The country's oil exports had already fallen by about 1 million bpd due to the U.S. decision to reintroduce sanctions after pulling out of the Iranian nuclear deal, but the low prices will only exacerbate the situation for the Islamic republic. The Trump administration granted 180-day waivers to eight countries to let them continue importing Iranian oil in part because of the October 2018 spike in oil prices. But if the market remains oversupplied by the time the waivers come up for renewal in May, Washington will have more room to press Tehran's customers to further reduce — or eliminate — those imports. For Iran, the prospect that it will lose most of its buyers is even more worrying than the decline in the price of oil itself, given that the knock-on economic effects are causing serious political repercussions at home.