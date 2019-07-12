Japan, South Korea: Seoul Calls for International Investigation Into Tokyo's Export Control Allegations

What Happened: South Korea has called for an international investigation into both South Korean and Japanese export controls after Japanese lawmakers and media leaks alleged that Seoul's regulators failed to stop the smuggling of chemical weapons precursors to Iran, China and North Korea, Bloomberg reported July 11. A South Korean official has said Seoul would immediately undertake reforms if the investigation finds that South Korea is at fault, but called on Japan to drop its export restrictions if Seoul was innocent.

Why It Matters: After both sides engaged in six-hour bilateral talks, there appears to be no sign of a compromise between South Korea and Japan in their current trade dispute. Seoul is now looking to bring in third parties, while the international community increases pressure on Tokyo.

Background: Although Japan has not officially accused South Korea of re-exporting chemical weapons precursors to North Korea, China and Iran, leaks and statements from lower-level officials are levying blame against Seoul. Japan has used the allegations to justify export restrictions against South Korea on July 4.

